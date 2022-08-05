EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) closed Thursday at $415.39 per share, up from $370.03 a day earlier. While EPAM Systems Inc. has overperformed by 12.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPAM fell by -27.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $725.40 to $168.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.76% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) to Positive. A report published by BofA Securities on May 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EPAM. Piper Sandler also Upgraded EPAM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $348 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2022. Piper Sandler February 28, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EPAM, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of EPAM Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EPAM is recording an average volume of 652.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.59%, with a gain of 21.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $448.69, showing growth from the present price of $415.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EPAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EPAM Systems Inc. Shares?

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Information Technology Services market. When comparing EPAM Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 53.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EPAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EPAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in EPAM has increased by 276.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,534,789 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.93 billion, following the purchase of 4,798,503 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EPAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 122,274 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.77 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,009,834.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 66,969 position in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.01%, now holding 2.85 million shares worth $839.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EPAM holdings by 9.12% and now holds 2.47 million EPAM shares valued at $728.67 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. EPAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.20% at present.