The share price of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) fell to $23.10 per share on Thursday from $24.70. While ADTRAN Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -6.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTN rose by 5.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.90 to $16.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.21% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2022, Needham started tracking ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) recommending Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on April 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADTN. Loop Capital also rated ADTN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 23, 2022. Argus May 14, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ADTN, as published in its report on May 14, 2021. Needham’s report from February 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ADTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ADTN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ADTN is recording an average volume of 813.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.10%, with a loss of -4.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.60, showing growth from the present price of $23.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADTRAN Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 158,520 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.0, following the purchase of 158,520 additional shares during the last quarter.

ADTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.80% at present.