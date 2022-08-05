The share price of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) fell to $8.50 per share on Thursday from $8.66. While American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXL fell by -7.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.91 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.89% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AXL. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Upgraded AXL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 01, 2021. Citigroup March 15, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AXL, as published in its report on March 15, 2021. Barclays’s report from December 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for AXL shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AXL is recording an average volume of 1.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.26%, with a loss of -4.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.34, showing growth from the present price of $8.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AXL has decreased by -0.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,748,398 shares of the stock, with a value of $126.12 million, following the sale of -47,827 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AXL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 481,553 additional shares for a total stake of worth $105.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,956,790.

During the first quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau added a 689,296 position in AXL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.67%, now holding 5.46 million shares worth $41.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management increased its AXL holdings by 1.56% and now holds 4.75 million AXL shares valued at $35.73 million with the added 72890.0 shares during the period. AXL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.60% at present.