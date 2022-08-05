In Thursday’s session, Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) marked $34.78 per share, up from $30.07 in the previous session. While Digi International Inc. has overperformed by 15.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DGII rose by 68.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.44 to $18.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.56% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2022, Stephens started tracking Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) recommending Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on March 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DGII. Craig Hallum also reiterated DGII shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 04, 2021. Craig Hallum resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for DGII, as published in its report on May 08, 2020. Robert W. Baird’s report from March 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for DGII shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. First Analysis Sec also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Digi International Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DGII has an average volume of 219.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.11%, with a gain of 21.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.20, showing decline from the present price of $34.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DGII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Digi International Inc. Shares?

Communication Equipment giant Digi International Inc. (DGII) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Digi International Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 104.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -12.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DGII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DGII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DGII has increased by 1.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,233,635 shares of the stock, with a value of $126.76 million, following the purchase of 96,827 additional shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DGII during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -81,276 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,549,116.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 24,553 position in DGII. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 49055.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.13%, now holding 2.35 million shares worth $56.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its DGII holdings by 7.02% and now holds 2.12 million DGII shares valued at $51.28 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. DGII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.30% at present.