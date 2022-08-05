DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) closed Thursday at $30.37 per share, up from $28.85 a day earlier. While DLocal Limited has overperformed by 5.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLO fell by -28.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.43 to $15.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.59% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2022, New Street Upgraded DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DLO. UBS also Upgraded DLO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 10, 2022. Goldman January 27, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for DLO, as published in its report on January 27, 2022. SMBC Nikko’s report from January 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for DLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 117.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DLocal Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DLO is recording an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.89%, with a gain of 10.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.78, showing growth from the present price of $30.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DLocal Limited Shares?

DLocal Limited (DLO) is based in the Uruguay and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Infrastructure market. When comparing DLocal Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 108.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DLO has increased by 22.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,836,242 shares of the stock, with a value of $310.7 million, following the purchase of 2,176,007 additional shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC made another increased to its shares in DLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 877,508 additional shares for a total stake of worth $199.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,586,639.

During the first quarter, D1 Capital Partners LP subtracted a -2,164,520 position in DLO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.91 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -17.59%, now holding 4.27 million shares worth $112.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its DLO holdings by 52.97% and now holds 4.09 million DLO shares valued at $107.26 million with the added 1.42 million shares during the period. DLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.00% at present.