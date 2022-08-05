In Thursday’s session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) marked $6.39 per share, down from $6.89 in the previous session. While Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has underperformed by -7.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBP fell by -39.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.43 to $5.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.07% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) to Equal Weight. A report published by Barclays on June 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AMBP. Morgan Stanley also rated AMBP shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $7.20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 19, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on January 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. BMO Capital Markets January 21, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for AMBP, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for AMBP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

With AMBP’s current dividend of $0.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMBP has an average volume of 2.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.76%, with a loss of -2.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.98, showing growth from the present price of $6.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in AMBP has increased by 1.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,891,763 shares of the stock, with a value of $90.84 million, following the purchase of 255,261 additional shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in AMBP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 107,901 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,154,743.

During the first quarter, Brahman Capital Corp. subtracted a -551,206 position in AMBP. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased an additional 63877.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.11%, now holding 5.84 million shares worth $35.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its AMBP holdings by 22.56% and now holds 5.65 million AMBP shares valued at $34.48 million with the added 1.04 million shares during the period. AMBP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.60% at present.