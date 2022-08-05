As of Thursday, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock closed at $8.21, up from $8.20 the previous day. While Alphatec Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATEC fell by -46.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.34 to $5.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.05% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) recommending Neutral. A report published by Loop Capital on October 29, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATEC. Needham also rated ATEC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 25, 2021. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on August 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22.50. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ATEC, as published in its report on March 05, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for ATEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -147.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ATEC is recording 748.77K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.51%, with a gain of 7.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.06, showing growth from the present price of $8.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alphatec Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATEC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATEC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ATEC has increased by 0.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,286,958 shares of the stock, with a value of $28.04 million, following the purchase of 18,340 additional shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company LP made another decreased to its shares in ATEC during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,594,829.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 88,247 position in ATEC. Avidity Partners Management LP sold an additional 37400.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.35%, now holding 2.74 million shares worth $17.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its ATEC holdings by 16.88% and now holds 2.72 million ATEC shares valued at $17.78 million with the added 0.39 million shares during the period. ATEC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.10% at present.