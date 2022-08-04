As of Wednesday, Sharps Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STSS) stock closed at $1.26, up from $1.22 the previous day. While Sharps Technology Inc. has overperformed by 3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

One of the most important indicators of Sharps Technology Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -204.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and STSS is recording 482.87K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.84%, with a gain of 29.90% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Sharps Technology Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STSS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STSS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 94,500 shares of the stock, with a value of $90720.0, following the purchase of 94,500 additional shares during the last quarter.