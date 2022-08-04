Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) marked $10.31 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $9.23. While Robinhood Markets Inc. has overperformed by 11.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOOD fell by -77.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.00 to $6.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.18% in the last 200 days.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) to Neutral. A report published by Atlantic Equities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for HOOD. Goldman also Downgraded HOOD shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 08, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on March 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Citigroup resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for HOOD, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for HOOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 18.55M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HOOD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.81%, with a gain of 15.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.43, showing growth from the present price of $10.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Robinhood Markets Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HOOD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HOOD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HOOD has increased by 9,283.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,044,276 shares of the stock, with a value of $329.16 million, following the purchase of 39,617,543 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in HOOD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.55%.

At the end of the first quarter, Iconiq Capital LLC decreased its HOOD holdings by -38.33% and now holds 15.1 million HOOD shares valued at $124.16 million with the lessened -9.39 million shares during the period. HOOD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.30% at present.