As of Wednesday, Winc Inc.’s (AMEX:WBEV) stock closed at $2.16, up from $1.26 the previous day. While Winc Inc. has overperformed by 71.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On January 06, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Winc Inc. (AMEX: WBEV) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Winc Inc. (WBEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Winc Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WBEV is recording 21.63K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.00%, with a gain of 63.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Winc Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WBEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WBEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Shining Capital Management Hong K’s position in WBEV has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,008,159 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.56 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP made another decreased to its shares in WBEV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -21,955 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 77,500.

During the first quarter, Federated Equity Management Compa subtracted a 0 position in WBEV. HCP Asset Management SA sold an additional 2328.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.22%, now holding 15285.0 shares worth $23692.0. At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its WBEV holdings by -12.92% and now holds 15285.0 WBEV shares valued at $23692.0 with the lessened 2268.0 shares during the period. WBEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.10% at present.