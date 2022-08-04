KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) marked $16.24 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $14.99. While KnowBe4 Inc. has overperformed by 8.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KNBE fell by -24.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.50 to $13.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.19% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2022, Stephens started tracking KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) recommending Overweight. Goldman also Upgraded KNBE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2021. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on October 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. Goldman July 15, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KNBE, as published in its report on July 15, 2021. UBS’s report from May 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for KNBE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of KnowBe4 Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.21M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KNBE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.52%, with a gain of 10.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.23, showing growth from the present price of $16.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KNBE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KnowBe4 Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KNBE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KNBE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in KNBE has increased by 21.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,090,825 shares of the stock, with a value of $95.14 million, following the purchase of 1,069,321 additional shares during the last quarter. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC made another increased to its shares in KNBE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 752,620 additional shares for a total stake of worth $88.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,680,645.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. added a 56,273 position in KNBE. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 1.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 45.95%, now holding 4.21 million shares worth $65.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its KNBE holdings by 3.32% and now holds 3.46 million KNBE shares valued at $54.08 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. KNBE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.10% at present.