In Wednesday’s session, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) marked $14.97 per share, down from $15.01 in the previous session. While ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACAD fell by -28.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.06 to $12.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.01% in the last 200 days.

On June 21, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) to Underperform. A report published by Jefferies on June 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ACAD. Canaccord Genuity also Upgraded ACAD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 16, 2022. Citigroup January 05, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ACAD, as published in its report on January 05, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from December 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for ACAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ACAD has an average volume of 2.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.81%, with a gain of 1.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.06, showing growth from the present price of $14.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baker Bros. Advisors LP’s position in ACAD has increased by 0.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 41,976,594 shares of the stock, with a value of $591.45 million, following the purchase of 65,890 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in ACAD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -359,345 additional shares for a total stake of worth $189.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,481,398.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 278,438 position in ACAD. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 33936.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.41%, now holding 8.17 million shares worth $115.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ecor1 Capital LLC increased its ACAD holdings by 95.76% and now holds 5.99 million ACAD shares valued at $84.42 million with the added 2.93 million shares during the period. ACAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.00% at present.