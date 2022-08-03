As of Tuesday, Sharecare Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SHCR) stock closed at $1.49, up from $1.40 the previous day. While Sharecare Inc. has overperformed by 6.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHCR fell by -82.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.28 to $1.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.33% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Goldman on February 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SHCR. Canaccord Genuity also rated SHCR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 04, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on July 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15.

Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sharecare Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SHCR is recording 2.03M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.24%, with a loss of -0.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sharecare Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Columbia Management Investment Ad’s position in SHCR has increased by 7.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,049,018 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.3 million, following the purchase of 616,059 additional shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SHCR during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,000,000.

During the first quarter, Wells Fargo Investment Institute, subtracted a 0 position in SHCR. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.15%, now holding 4.7 million shares worth $7.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its SHCR holdings by -2.54% and now holds 3.91 million SHCR shares valued at $6.17 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. SHCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.00% at present.