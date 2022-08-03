As of Tuesday, IonQ Inc.’s (NYSE:IONQ) stock closed at $5.51, up from $5.25 the previous day. While IonQ Inc. has overperformed by 4.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONQ fell by -44.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.90 to $4.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.42% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2022, Needham started tracking IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on November 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for IONQ.

Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

One of the most important indicators of IonQ Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 37.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IONQ is recording 4.94M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.54%, with a gain of 16.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.20, showing growth from the present price of $5.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IonQ Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IONQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IONQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IONQ has increased by 4.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,703,329 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.22 million, following the purchase of 156,891 additional shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Manage made another decreased to its shares in IONQ during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,630,442.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its IONQ holdings by -27.17% and now holds 1.69 million IONQ shares valued at $7.42 million with the lessened -0.63 million shares during the period. IONQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.30% at present.