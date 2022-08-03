As of Tuesday, Genius Sports Limited’s (NYSE:GENI) stock closed at $3.23, up from $2.68 the previous day. While Genius Sports Limited has overperformed by 20.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENI fell by -81.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.14 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.21% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) recommending Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 24, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GENI. UBS also rated GENI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GENI, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Needham’s report from June 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for GENI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Genius Sports Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GENI is recording 1.81M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.34%, with a gain of 30.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.31, showing growth from the present price of $3.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GENI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Sports Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GENI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GENI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Caledonia’s position in GENI has decreased by -0.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,307,075 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.19 million, following the sale of -170,000 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in GENI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.63%.

At the end of the first quarter, Granahan Investment Management, L increased its GENI holdings by 71.82% and now holds 4.95 million GENI shares valued at $11.13 million with the added 2.07 million shares during the period. GENI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.40% at present.