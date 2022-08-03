As of Tuesday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:NCLH) stock closed at $12.47, up from $11.98 the previous day. While Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has overperformed by 4.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NCLH fell by -47.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.45 to $10.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.08% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Susquehanna on June 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Positive’ rating for NCLH. Wells Fargo also rated NCLH shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 30, 2022. Citigroup February 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NCLH, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. Citigroup’s report from October 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $39 for NCLH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4988.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -156.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NCLH is recording 22.30M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.20%, with a gain of 11.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.20, showing growth from the present price of $12.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NCLH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NCLH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NCLH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NCLH has increased by 14.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,821,709 shares of the stock, with a value of $487.3 million, following the purchase of 5,444,148 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in NCLH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,875,079 additional shares for a total stake of worth $236.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,242,007.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 971,836 position in NCLH. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.05 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.55%, now holding 13.34 million shares worth $148.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its NCLH holdings by 15.50% and now holds 7.8 million NCLH shares valued at $86.76 million with the added 1.05 million shares during the period. NCLH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.30% at present.