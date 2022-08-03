A share of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) closed at $1.54 per share on Tuesday, up from $1.42 day before. While CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 8.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTMX fell by -72.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.53 to $1.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.09% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CTMX. Mizuho also Downgraded CTMX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2022. Jefferies July 07, 2022d the rating to Hold on July 07, 2022, and set its price target from $12 to $2. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CTMX, as published in its report on June 24, 2022. Barclays’s report from January 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CTMX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -91.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CTMX is registering an average volume of 1.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a gain of 10.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.38, showing growth from the present price of $1.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTMX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTMX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BVF Partners LP’s position in CTMX has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,803,700 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.62 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP made another decreased to its shares in CTMX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -250,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,779,700.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 122,974 position in CTMX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 60579.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.33%, now holding 4.61 million shares worth $8.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP decreased its CTMX holdings by -30.65% and now holds 4.37 million CTMX shares valued at $8.0 million with the lessened -1.93 million shares during the period. CTMX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.80% at present.