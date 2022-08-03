Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) closed Tuesday at $1.32 per share, up from $1.19 a day earlier. While Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has overperformed by 10.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WPRT fell by -67.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.18 to $0.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.38% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Lake Street on May 10, 2019, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WPRT. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 20, 2018, and assigned a price target of $6. Lake Street resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for WPRT, as published in its report on November 15, 2017. Lake Street’s report from October 05, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $5 for WPRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WPRT is recording an average volume of 936.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.32%, with a gain of 26.92% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Shares?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto Parts market. When comparing Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 307.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

