In Tuesday’s session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) marked $3.19 per share, up from $3.15 in the previous session. While Sono Group N.V. has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On June 23, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) recommending Overweight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on May 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SEV. Craig Hallum also rated SEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2021. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $21.

Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Sono Group N.V.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SEV has an average volume of 764.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.05%, with a gain of 19.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.86, showing growth from the present price of $3.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sono Group N.V. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Swedbank Robur Fonder AB’s position in SEV has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,145,550 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.37 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texa made another decreased to its shares in SEV during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%.

SEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.80% at present.