The share price of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) fell to $3.79 per share on Monday from $4.45. While Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has underperformed by -14.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRHC fell by -91.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.63 to $2.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.43% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on December 02, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for TRHC. Robert W. Baird also rated TRHC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 28, 2021. Truist March 01, 2021d the rating to Hold on March 01, 2021, and set its price target from $41 to $42. Piper Sandler February 25, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TRHC, as published in its report on February 25, 2021. Stifel’s report from January 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $52 for TRHC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -149.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TRHC is recording an average volume of 1.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.08%, with a loss of -13.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.51, showing growth from the present price of $3.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TRHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TRHC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TRHC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Indaba Capital Management LP’s position in TRHC has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,521,578 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.76 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Apo Asset Management GmbH made another increased to its shares in TRHC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 54.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 557,499 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,576,781.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -76,478 position in TRHC. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -1.98 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -58.39%, now holding 1.41 million shares worth $3.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Weatherbie Capital LLC decreased its TRHC holdings by -1.86% and now holds 1.07 million TRHC shares valued at $2.76 million with the lessened 20326.0 shares during the period. TRHC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.20% at present.