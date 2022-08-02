Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) marked $0.28 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $0.27. While Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 3.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRXT fell by -97.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.24 to $0.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -84.92% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 73.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.12M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CRXT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.65%, with a loss of -6.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.62, showing growth from the present price of $0.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bracebridge Capital LLC’s position in CRXT has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,002,495 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.76 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CRXT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.74%.

At the end of the first quarter, HCP Asset Management SA increased its CRXT holdings by 45.82% and now holds 66537.0 CRXT shares valued at $25417.0 with the added 20906.0 shares during the period. CRXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.30% at present.