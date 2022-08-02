Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) closed Monday at $5.07 per share, up from $4.36 a day earlier. While Redbox Entertainment Inc. has overperformed by 16.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RDBX fell by -49.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.22 to $1.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.07% in the last 200 days.

On May 27, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) to Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on November 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RDBX. BTIG Research also rated RDBX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2021. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on November 05, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25.

Analysis of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -255.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RDBX is recording an average volume of 21.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.20%, with a loss of -8.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.17, showing decline from the present price of $5.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RDBX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Redbox Entertainment Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RDBX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RDBX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Standard General LP’s position in RDBX has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 979,771 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.25 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RDBX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -25.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -144,867 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 418,412.

During the first quarter, Black Maple Capital Management LP subtracted a 0 position in RDBX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 86417.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 145.36%, now holding 0.15 million shares worth $1.08 million. RDBX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.50% at present.