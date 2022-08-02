A share of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) closed at $0.12 per share on Monday, down from $0.12 day before. While Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSCW fell by -86.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.25 to $0.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.30% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CSCW is registering an average volume of 10.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.66%, with a loss of -10.23% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSCW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSCW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CSCW has increased by 0.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 344,358 shares of the stock, with a value of $45455.0, following the purchase of 1,226 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in CSCW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 125.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 95,152 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22576.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 171,029.

CSCW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.50% at present.