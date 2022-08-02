The share price of Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) fell to $0.11 per share on Monday from $0.11. While Digital Brands Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBGI fell by -97.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.64 to $0.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -92.70% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 750.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Digital Brands Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DBGI is recording an average volume of 6.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.28%, with a loss of -26.31% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Digital Brands Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s position in DBGI has decreased by -25.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 718,777 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.14 million, following the sale of -245,070 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DBGI during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69440.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 356,100.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its DBGI holdings by -5.02% and now holds 15997.0 DBGI shares valued at $3119.0 with the lessened 846.0 shares during the period. DBGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.80% at present.