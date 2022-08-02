A share of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) closed at $2.85 per share on Monday, down from $3.03 day before. While Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -5.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATRA fell by -77.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.04 to $2.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -74.52% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) to Sell. A report published by Stifel on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ATRA. JP Morgan also Downgraded ATRA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2022. Citigroup May 10, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 10, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $8. JP Morgan May 13, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ATRA, as published in its report on May 13, 2021. Citigroup’s report from December 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $27 for ATRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 102.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -122.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATRA is registering an average volume of 1.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.47%, with a loss of -10.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Baupost Group LLC’s position in ATRA has decreased by -4.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,123,616 shares of the stock, with a value of $63.28 million, following the sale of -353,872 additional shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in ATRA during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,855,824.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -151,877 position in ATRA. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 27703.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.43%, now holding 6.38 million shares worth $49.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ATRA holdings by 45.08% and now holds 6.27 million ATRA shares valued at $48.87 million with the added 1.95 million shares during the period.