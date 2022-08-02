Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) closed Monday at $4.47 per share, up from $4.37 a day earlier. While Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has overperformed by 2.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PACB fell by -86.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.58 to $3.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.68% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) recommending Overweight. Cowen also rated PACB shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2021. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on September 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $45. Piper Sandler February 11, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for PACB, as published in its report on February 11, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from November 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $12 for PACB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PACB is recording an average volume of 6.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.41%, with a gain of 2.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PACB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PACB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in PACB has increased by 2.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,045,530 shares of the stock, with a value of $123.96 million, following the purchase of 786,009 additional shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in PACB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 55.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,039,420 additional shares for a total stake of worth $99.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,542,589.

At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, increased its PACB holdings by 17.68% and now holds 14.02 million PACB shares valued at $61.97 million with the added 2.11 million shares during the period. PACB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.