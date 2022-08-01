In the current trading session, Churchill Capital Corp V’s (CCV) stock is trading at the price of $9.88, a fall of 0.00% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -1.98% less than its 52-week high of $10.08 and 7.16% better than its 52-week low of $9.22. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.10% below the high and +0.82% above the low.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CCV’s SMA-200 is $9.83.

How does Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE: CCV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 116 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 90.12% of its stock and 90.12% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP holding total of 3.85 million shares that make 7.69% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 37.99 million.

The securities firm Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 3.71 million shares of CCV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.42%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 36.68 million.

An overview of Churchill Capital Corp V’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV) traded 119,680 shares per day, with a moving average of $9.84 and price change of +0.05. With the moving average of $9.83 and a price change of +0.09, about 168,550 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CCV’s 100-day average volume is 174,093 shares, alongside a moving average of $9.83 and a price change of +0.10.