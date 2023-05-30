A share of Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) closed at $0.83 per share on Friday, up from $0.75 day before. While Genius Group Limited has overperformed by 9.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNS fell by -87.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.80 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.65% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Genius Group Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GNS is registering an average volume of 4.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.77%, with a loss of -3.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.93, showing growth from the present price of $0.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Group Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ayrton Capital LLC’s position in GNS has increased by 72.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 111,038 shares of the stock, with a value of $93272.0, following the purchase of 46,574 additional shares during the last quarter.

GNS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.50% at present.