The share price of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) fell to $1.97 per share on Monday from $2.01. While Gannett Co. Inc. has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GCI fell by -51.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.08 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.36% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On June 03, 2021, Citigroup started tracking Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) recommending Sell. A report published by Citigroup on April 06, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for GCI. Noble Financial resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GCI, as published in its report on November 02, 2016. Argus’s report from November 05, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $20 for GCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Gannett Co. Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GCI is recording an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.21%, with a gain of 1.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.10, showing growth from the present price of $1.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gannett Co. Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GCI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GCI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GCI has increased by 1.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,147,620 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.42 million, following the purchase of 348,234 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GCI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 228,049 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,571,227.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 868,164 position in GCI. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased an additional 0.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.94%, now holding 7.73 million shares worth $14.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its GCI holdings by -0.96% and now holds 6.09 million GCI shares valued at $11.4 million with the lessened 59178.0 shares during the period. GCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.60% at present.