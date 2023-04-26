The share price of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) fell to $176.66 per share on Tuesday from $183.96. While Albemarle Corporation has underperformed by -3.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALB fell by -11.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $334.55 to $171.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.08% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) to Underperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 31, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for ALB. Piper Sandler also rated ALB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $310 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 26, 2023. Berenberg October 13, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ALB, as published in its report on October 13, 2022. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ALB’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 193.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Albemarle Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALB is recording an average volume of 2.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a loss of -13.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $294.50, showing growth from the present price of $176.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Albemarle Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALB has increased by 1.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,690,202 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.03 billion, following the purchase of 233,669 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in ALB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 56.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,752,935 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.69 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,655,721.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 298,128 position in ALB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 3315.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.06%, now holding 5.12 million shares worth $1.13 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its ALB holdings by -15.87% and now holds 2.7 million ALB shares valued at $597.85 million with the lessened -0.51 million shares during the period. ALB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.