In Monday’s session, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) marked $2.90 per share, up from $2.59 in the previous session. While Houston American Energy Corp. has overperformed by 11.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUSA fell by -34.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.60 to $2.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.05% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2012, C.K. Cooper Downgraded Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) to Hold. A report published by C.K. Cooper on May 04, 2012, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HUSA. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Speculative Buy’ rating for HUSA, as published in its report on February 08, 2011.

Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 24.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HUSA has an average volume of 130.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.78%, with a gain of 9.43% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Houston American Energy Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HUSA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HUSA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HUSA has decreased by -0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 398,207 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.3 million, following the sale of -1,068 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HUSA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 44.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 103,244 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 336,890.

During the first quarter, Western International Securities, subtracted a -15,673 position in HUSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC sold an additional 500.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.61%, now holding 81500.0 shares worth $0.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its HUSA holdings by 1.44% and now holds 75712.0 HUSA shares valued at $0.25 million with the added 1078.0 shares during the period. HUSA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.60% at present.