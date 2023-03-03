As of Thursday, Titan International Inc.’s (NYSE:TWI) stock closed at $13.19, up from $12.91 the previous day. While Titan International Inc. has overperformed by 2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWI rose by 20.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.81 to $10.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.83% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2018, William Blair Downgraded Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Sidoti on April 18, 2017, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TWI. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on May 06, 2015, and assigned a price target of $12. Wm Smith initiated its ‘Not Rated’ rating for TWI, as published in its report on April 06, 2015. Oppenheimer’s report from April 24, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $19 for TWI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. FBR Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Titan International Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 59.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TWI is recording 470.29K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.80%, with a loss of -14.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Titan International Inc. Shares?

The Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market is dominated by Titan International Inc. (TWI) based in the USA. When comparing Titan International Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 282.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TWI has decreased by -2.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,568,912 shares of the stock, with a value of $126.33 million, following the sale of -200,282 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TWI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.79%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -70,439 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,862,832.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -152,281 position in TWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 32789.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.13%, now holding 2.94 million shares worth $49.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Jay A. Fishman Ltd. decreased its TWI holdings by -0.08% and now holds 2.73 million TWI shares valued at $45.51 million with the lessened 2200.0 shares during the period. TWI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.50% at present.