Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) closed Monday at $1.24 per share, up from $1.22 a day earlier. While Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XERS fell by -44.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.95 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.00% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On October 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for XERS. SVB Leerink also rated XERS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $4. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for XERS, as published in its report on April 07, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from February 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $12 for XERS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 167.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -165.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and XERS is recording an average volume of 846.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.21%, with a loss of -3.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XERS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XERS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s position in XERS has increased by 11.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,928,168 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.19 million, following the purchase of 1,280,751 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in XERS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 228,142 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,314,279.

At the end of the first quarter, Armistice Capital LLC decreased its XERS holdings by -57.00% and now holds 2.5 million XERS shares valued at $3.33 million with the lessened -3.32 million shares during the period. XERS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.50% at present.