A share of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) closed at $62.02 per share on Friday, up from $61.94 day before. While Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has overperformed by 0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBH rose by 0.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.91 to $48.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.37% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on May 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PBH. Oppenheimer also Upgraded PBH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $63 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2022. Sidoti June 29, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PBH, as published in its report on June 29, 2020. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PBH is registering an average volume of 254.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.76%, with a gain of 2.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.50, showing growth from the present price of $62.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Medical Distribution market, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) is based in the USA. When comparing Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PBH has decreased by -3.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,626,696 shares of the stock, with a value of $468.74 million, following the sale of -299,386 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PBH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 35,171 additional shares for a total stake of worth $342.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,565,061.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 79,248 position in PBH. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 22886.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.19%, now holding 1.94 million shares worth $119.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its PBH holdings by 1.82% and now holds 1.92 million PBH shares valued at $118.02 million with the added 34321.0 shares during the period.