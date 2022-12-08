A share of Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) closed at $0.66 per share on Wednesday, down from $0.69 day before. While Genius Brands International Inc. has underperformed by -3.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNUS fell by -45.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.28 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.69% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2021, Dawson James started tracking Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 936.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GNUS is registering an average volume of 1.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.01%, with a loss of -9.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Brands International Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GNUS has increased by 7.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,978,033 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.09 million, following the purchase of 1,032,681 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GNUS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.30%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -14,350 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,810,289.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -2,231,126 position in GNUS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.40%, now holding 2.98 million shares worth $1.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its GNUS holdings by -20.98% and now holds 2.58 million GNUS shares valued at $1.67 million with the lessened -0.68 million shares during the period. GNUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.50% at present.