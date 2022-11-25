As of Wednesday, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:SPR) stock closed at $25.79, up from $25.42 the previous day. While Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPR fell by -39.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.31 to $21.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.48% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) to Underperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on November 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for SPR. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded SPR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2022. Wolfe Research Initiated an Underperform rating on October 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $24. Morgan Stanley September 08, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for SPR, as published in its report on September 08, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for SPR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Investors in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -167.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPR is recording 2.37M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a gain of 0.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.60, showing growth from the present price of $25.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SPR has decreased by -0.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,062,718 shares of the stock, with a value of $233.05 million, following the sale of -95,332 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SPR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 44.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,050,636 additional shares for a total stake of worth $153.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,642,365.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -184,894 position in SPR. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 1.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 44.35%, now holding 5.57 million shares worth $129.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SPR holdings by -0.06% and now holds 5.05 million SPR shares valued at $117.06 million with the lessened 3224.0 shares during the period. SPR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.70% at present.