Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) closed Wednesday at $13.27 per share, up from $13.16 a day earlier. While Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIST rose by 150.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.73 to $4.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.91% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) to Buy.

Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 90.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VIST is recording an average volume of 725.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a loss of -2.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.70, showing growth from the present price of $13.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is based in the Mexico and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1520.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VIST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VIST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s position in VIST has decreased by -14.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,884,674 shares of the stock, with a value of $38.16 million, following the sale of -490,132 additional shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd. made another increased to its shares in VIST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 228.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,512,881 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,175,479.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC added a 51,581 position in VIST. Numeric Investors LLC purchased an additional 1.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 146.65%, now holding 1.99 million shares worth $26.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Discovery Capital Management LLC increased its VIST holdings by 75.00% and now holds 1.77 million VIST shares valued at $23.36 million with the added 0.76 million shares during the period. VIST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.53% at present.