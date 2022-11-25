A share of GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) closed at $43.89 per share on Wednesday, up from $42.61 day before. While GXO Logistics Inc. has overperformed by 3.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GXO fell by -54.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $102.57 to $32.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.40% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on August 04, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GXO. Credit Suisse also rated GXO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on June 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $60. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GXO, as published in its report on June 06, 2022. Stifel’s report from March 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $94 for GXO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GXO Logistics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GXO is registering an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.77%, with a gain of 2.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.75, showing growth from the present price of $43.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GXO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GXO Logistics Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Integrated Freight & Logistics market, GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) is based in the USA. When comparing GXO Logistics Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -14.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GXO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GXO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Orbis Investment Management Ltd.’s position in GXO has increased by 26.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,795,945 shares of the stock, with a value of $504.1 million, following the purchase of 2,926,892 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GXO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 924,041 additional shares for a total stake of worth $388.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,639,357.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 955,120 position in GXO. J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt purchased an additional 2.86 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 87.93%, now holding 6.11 million shares worth $223.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its GXO holdings by 8.26% and now holds 4.91 million GXO shares valued at $179.49 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. GXO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.30% at present.