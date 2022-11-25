Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) marked $51.20 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $51.85. While Daqo New Energy Corp. has underperformed by -1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DQ fell by -17.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.18 to $32.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.78% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On September 15, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on May 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for DQ. Daiwa Securities also Downgraded DQ shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $76 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 31, 2021. Nomura August 19, 2021d the rating to Neutral on August 19, 2021, and set its price target from $48 to $53. HSBC Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DQ, as published in its report on June 10, 2021. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 108.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Daqo New Energy Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 49.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.32M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DQ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.46%, with a loss of -7.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.17, showing growth from the present price of $51.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Daqo New Energy Corp. Shares?

The China based company Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. When comparing Daqo New Energy Corp. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DQ has increased by 0.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,286,017 shares of the stock, with a value of $144.55 million, following the purchase of 26,363 additional shares during the last quarter. Templeton Asset Management Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in DQ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -248,388 additional shares for a total stake of worth $125.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,857,489.

During the first quarter, HHLR Advisors Ltd. added a 215,415 position in DQ. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.54%, now holding 1.99 million shares worth $87.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors decreased its DQ holdings by -6.85% and now holds 1.99 million DQ shares valued at $87.46 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. DQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.50% at present.