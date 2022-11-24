The share price of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) rose to $10.21 per share on Wednesday from $9.17. While Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 11.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MHUA is recording an average volume of 20.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.66%, with a loss of -0.29% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) is based in the China. When comparing Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 57.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MHUA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MHUA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 10,897 shares of the stock, with a value of $83907.0, following the purchase of 10,897 additional shares during the last quarter.

MHUA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.07% at present.