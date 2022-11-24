Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) marked $0.98 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $0.99. While Surface Oncology Inc. has underperformed by -0.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SURF fell by -82.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.98 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.42% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on September 04, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SURF. Wedbush also rated SURF shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 28, 2020. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SURF, as published in its report on May 14, 2018. Evercore ISI’s report from May 14, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $26 for SURF shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

In order to gain a clear picture of Surface Oncology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 382.13K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SURF stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.15%, with a loss of -14.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.40, showing growth from the present price of $0.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SURF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surface Oncology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SURF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SURF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in SURF has increased by 8.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,035,691 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.48 million, following the purchase of 478,309 additional shares during the last quarter. Ecor1 Capital LLC made another decreased to its shares in SURF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -15.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -728,287 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,924,713.

At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its SURF holdings by 22.80% and now holds 1.27 million SURF shares valued at $1.57 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. SURF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.70% at present.