In Wednesday’s session, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) marked $0.83 per share, up from $0.80 in the previous session. While Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 3.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADD fell by -96.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.92 to $0.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.57% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ADD has an average volume of 1.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.89%, with a loss of -5.37% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 44,656 shares of the stock, with a value of $48228.0, following the purchase of 44,656 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Arbor Point Advisors LLC decreased its ADD holdings by -1.59% and now holds 62.0 ADD shares valued at $67.0 with the lessened 1.0 shares during the period. ADD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.00% at present.