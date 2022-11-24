In Wednesday’s session, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) marked $17.84 per share, down from $18.38 in the previous session. While RAPT Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAPT fell by -45.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.74 to $9.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.73% in the last 200 days.

On September 21, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) recommending Overweight. JP Morgan also rated RAPT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $61 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2021. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on August 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $49. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RAPT, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 01, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for RAPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RAPT has an average volume of 338.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.56%, with a loss of -17.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.50, showing growth from the present price of $17.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RAPT Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RAPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RAPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in RAPT has decreased by -28.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,079,742 shares of the stock, with a value of $67.2 million, following the sale of -1,254,941 additional shares during the last quarter. FIAM LLC made another decreased to its shares in RAPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -437,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $55.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,527,027.

During the first quarter, Perceptive Advisors LLC subtracted a -200,657 position in RAPT. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 8466.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.50%, now holding 1.69 million shares worth $36.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RAPT holdings by 159.52% and now holds 1.27 million RAPT shares valued at $27.8 million with the added 0.78 million shares during the period.