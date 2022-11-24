A share of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) closed at $8.00 per share on Wednesday, down from $8.48 day before. While Rain Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -5.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAIN fell by -45.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.08 to $2.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.36% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on April 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RAIN. Goldman also rated RAIN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RAIN, as published in its report on May 18, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for RAIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RAIN is registering an average volume of 60.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.86%, with a gain of 26.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.57, showing growth from the present price of $8.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rain Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

