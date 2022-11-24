The share price of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) fell to $0.76 per share on Wednesday from $0.83. While Cloopen Group Holding Limited has underperformed by -8.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAAS fell by -81.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.46 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.50% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2021, Goldman started tracking Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 08, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RAAS.

Analysis of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -650.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RAAS is recording an average volume of 83.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.32%, with a loss of -17.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.48, showing growth from the present price of $0.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cloopen Group Holding Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RAAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RAAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in RAAS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -39.12%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -307,577 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 478,654.

During the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP subtracted a -63,198 position in RAAS. Citadel Securities LLC purchased an additional 26126.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.17%, now holding 0.15 million shares worth $0.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Group One Trading LP decreased its RAAS holdings by -10.29% and now holds 0.12 million RAAS shares valued at $0.1 million with the lessened 13200.0 shares during the period. RAAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.80% at present.