As of Wednesday, Symbotic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYM) stock closed at $12.22, up from $10.77 the previous day. While Symbotic Inc. has overperformed by 13.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYM rose by 22.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.48 to $8.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.06% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2022, UBS started tracking Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on July 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated SYM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2022. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SYM, as published in its report on July 05, 2022. Needham’s report from July 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for SYM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Symbotic Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SYM is recording 220.39K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.88%, with a gain of 36.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Symbotic Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP’s position in SYM has decreased by -31.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,022,714 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.62 million, following the sale of -464,686 additional shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in SYM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.63%.

SYM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.90% at present.