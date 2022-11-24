A share of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) closed at $45.70 per share on Wednesday, up from $45.42 day before. While Beam Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEAM fell by -44.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.18 to $27.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.47% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Credit Suisse on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BEAM. Guggenheim also rated BEAM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 05, 2022. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on October 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $117. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BEAM, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $150 for BEAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Redburn also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1970.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BEAM is registering an average volume of 954.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a loss of -4.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.08, showing growth from the present price of $45.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beam Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in BEAM has decreased by -3.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,490,936 shares of the stock, with a value of $374.11 million, following the sale of -301,128 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BEAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 920,648 additional shares for a total stake of worth $264.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,012,899.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 200,890 position in BEAM. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.97%, now holding 3.63 million shares worth $159.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. decreased its BEAM holdings by -27.61% and now holds 2.87 million BEAM shares valued at $126.29 million with the lessened -1.09 million shares during the period. BEAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.70% at present.