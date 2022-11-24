Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) marked $2.57 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $2.49. While Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has overperformed by 3.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2352.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.80M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for STBX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.98%, with a gain of 27.23% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STBX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STBX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 72,523 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.12 million, following the purchase of 72,523 additional shares during the last quarter.

STBX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.30% at present.