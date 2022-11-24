As of Wednesday, Secoo Holding Limited’s (NASDAQ:SECO) stock closed at $0.27, down from $0.29 the previous day. While Secoo Holding Limited has underperformed by -6.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SECO fell by -63.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.76 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.06% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2019, Jefferies started tracking Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Secoo Holding Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SECO is recording 296.43K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.19%, with a loss of -6.86% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Secoo Holding Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SECO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SECO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIL Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in SECO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -7,749 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,749,462.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 6,300 position in SECO. Virtu Financial BD LLC sold an additional 27996.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.55%, now holding 50747.0 shares worth $14564.0. SECO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.00% at present.