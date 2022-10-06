AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) closed Wednesday at $104.94 per share, down from $107.84 a day earlier. While AutoNation Inc. has underperformed by -2.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AN fell by -8.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $135.57 to $96.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.70% in the last 200 days.

On August 23, 2022, Argus started tracking AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) recommending Buy. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on July 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AN. Truist also Upgraded AN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $140 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 25, 2022. JP Morgan April 07, 2022d the rating to Overweight on April 07, 2022, and set its price target from $140 to $130. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AN, as published in its report on January 18, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from October 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $185 for AN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AutoNation Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 63.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AN is recording an average volume of 823.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a loss of -6.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $166.75, showing growth from the present price of $104.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AutoNation Inc. Shares?

AutoNation Inc. (AN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto & Truck Dealerships market. When comparing AutoNation Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AN has decreased by -4.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,565,004 shares of the stock, with a value of $568.8 million, following the sale of -194,136 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.47%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -205,504 additional shares for a total stake of worth $370.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,970,865.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -267,923 position in AN. Artisan Partners LP sold an additional -0.41 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -23.83%, now holding 1.32 million shares worth $164.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AN holdings by -7.68% and now holds 1.12 million AN shares valued at $139.74 million with the lessened 93359.0 shares during the period. AN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.60% at present.